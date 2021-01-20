Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Joshua James Ayers; parole violation, resisting arrest, second-degree escape; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Francisco Javier Caro; 36; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit a crime, first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless driving, fail to perform duties of a driver; booked and released.
DUII
Andrew Lee Carey, 31, Klamath Falls, felony DUII, held without bail.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
O'Neil Drive, 29900 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Orchard Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Reeder Road, 7300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street, 6600 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Klamath Ave., 1200 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
White Ave., 2400 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Biehn Street, 2600 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way/Eberlein Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crater Lake Parkway/S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
N 6th Street/Lincoln Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
66/Topsy Grade Road, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.