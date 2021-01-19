Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 77 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Jerad Benjamin Francis, 43, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.

Angelina Marie Murch, 36, Kizer, probation violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

S Laguna Street, 200 block, assault reported Monday evening.

Canadian Honker Lane, 24200 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.

S Laguna Street, 200 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Bear Flat Road, 1400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

Iowa Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Monday night.

Vandenberg Road, 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Martin Street, 1100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.

Vine Ave., 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Oregon ave., 2100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Frontage Road, 2800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Adams Street, 400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.

Laverne Ave., 4700 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.

Anderson Ave., 3300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.

Crashes

Dead Indian Memorial Road, MP 35, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday night.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags