Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 77 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jerad Benjamin Francis, 43, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Angelina Marie Murch, 36, Kizer, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
S Laguna Street, 200 block, assault reported Monday evening.
Canadian Honker Lane, 24200 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
S Laguna Street, 200 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Bear Flat Road, 1400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Iowa Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Monday night.
Vandenberg Road, 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Martin Street, 1100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Vine Ave., 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Oregon ave., 2100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Frontage Road, 2800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Adams Street, 400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Laverne Ave., 4700 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Anderson Ave., 3300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Dead Indian Memorial Road, MP 35, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday night.
