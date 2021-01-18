Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Monday afternoon, there were 76 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

David Ray Jackson; 44; Chiloquin; first-degree assault, first-degree theft, first-degree forgery; held in lieu of $70,000 bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Iowa Street, 100 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.

Siskiyou Street, 1600 block, assault reported Monday morning.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Myrtlewood Drive, 4200 block, burglary reported Sunday evening.

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday evening.

S 6th Street, 3000 block, vandalism reported Sunday night.

S 6th Street, 5900 block, theft reported Monday morning.

N Eldorado Ave., 1500 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.

Crashes

Crescent Cutoff Road/Gulick Road, non-injury crash reported Sunday afternoon.

Sprague River Road, MP 4, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.

Highway 97, MP 176, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags