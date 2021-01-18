Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 76 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
David Ray Jackson; 44; Chiloquin; first-degree assault, first-degree theft, first-degree forgery; held in lieu of $70,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Iowa Street, 100 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Siskiyou Street, 1600 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Myrtlewood Drive, 4200 block, burglary reported Sunday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, vandalism reported Sunday night.
S 6th Street, 5900 block, theft reported Monday morning.
N Eldorado Ave., 1500 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Crescent Cutoff Road/Gulick Road, non-injury crash reported Sunday afternoon.
Sprague River Road, MP 4, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
Highway 97, MP 176, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.