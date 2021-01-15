Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 74 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Joseph Eugene Maples, 58, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Joseph Charles Huitt; 36; Klamath Falls; DUII, criminal driving suspended/revoked, use another's operator’s license; booked and released.
Deloris Ann Rasdal; 61; Klamath Falls; DUII, criminal driving suspended/revoked, failure to perform duties of a driver; booked and released.
Assaults
Crater Lake Parkway, 600 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Vandenberg Road, 3300 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Sayler Street, 4800 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Arthur Street, 1900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Wasco Ave., 300 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
N 6th Street/Main Street, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
Washburn Way, 1900 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Main Street, 700 block, burglary reported Thursday night.
Denver Ave., 4300 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Paramont Street, 3000 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, 7600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Royal Coachman Drive, 41900 block, theft reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 2800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Spence Creek Hookup Road, MP 2, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Ground Squirrel Drive/140 E, theft reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Monclaire Street, 1300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
S Eldorado Ave., 300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 138, MP 96, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Oregon Ave./Lakeview Ave., non-injury crash reported Friday morning.