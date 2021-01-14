Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 79 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Taylor Lamar Jones; 41; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon; booked and released.

Jorge Jr Maldonado; 23; Corning, Calif.; unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful delivery of cocaine, carry concealed/possess firearm, import-export any unlawful extract, alter identification of firearms; booked and released.

DUII

None reported.

