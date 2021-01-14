Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 79 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Taylor Lamar Jones; 41; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon; booked and released.
Jorge Jr Maldonado; 23; Corning, Calif.; unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful delivery of cocaine, carry concealed/possess firearm, import-export any unlawful extract, alter identification of firearms; booked and released.
DUII
None reported.