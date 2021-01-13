Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 84 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Kenneth Charles Juttner; 31; Klamath Falls; first-degree sodomy, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse; held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
William Colin Daniel; 46; Beatty; three counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Randy Keith Parrish; 46; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
DUII
Timothy Craig Thompson, 64, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 5400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S Broad Street, 600 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Washburn Way, 3400 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Delta Street, 900 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Unity Street, 2600 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Pleasant Ave., 1400 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
S Carroll Street, 100 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Altamont Drive, 3100 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Michigan Ave., 100 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Arthur Street, 1700 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Union Ave., 2200 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Owens Street, 500 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 39, MP 2, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.
Summers Lane/Southside Expressway, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 200, crash reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 58, MP 78, crash reported Wednesday morning.
Oregon Ave./Biehn Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
97 S/Cross Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.