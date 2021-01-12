Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 82 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a population of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
None reported.
DUII
Erik James Hoblitzell, 43, booked and released.
Assaults
Bisbee Street, 3400 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Arrowhead Lane, 23800 block, assault reported Monday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 900 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, burglary reported Monday night.
S Lalakes Ave., 400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 5400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Ogden Street, 2200 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Norgold Lane, 5500 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
S Lalo Ave., 400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Riverside Drive, 700 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Derby Street, 3200 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Warbler Drive, 9000 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Unity Street, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way/S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 140 E, MP 32, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.