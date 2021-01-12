Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 82 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a population of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

None reported.

DUII

Erik James Hoblitzell, 43, booked and released.

Assaults

Bisbee Street, 3400 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.

Arrowhead Lane, 23800 block, assault reported Monday evening.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Washburn Way, 900 block, theft reported Monday evening.

Washburn Way, 3300 block, burglary reported Monday night.

S Lalakes Ave., 400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.

S 6th Street, 5400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Ogden Street, 2200 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.

Norgold Lane, 5500 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.

S Lalo Ave., 400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.

Riverside Drive, 700 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.

Derby Street, 3200 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Warbler Drive, 9000 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Unity Street, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Crashes

Washburn Way/S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.

Highway 140 E, MP 32, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.

