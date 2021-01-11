Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 82 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Mickey Pete Cummings, 30, Klamath Falls, online sexual corruption of a child, booked and released.
Weylin Westley Woodlief; 29; Keno; two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree theft; booked and released.
Matthew David Berg, 55, Keno, parole violation, booked and released.
Timothy Ray Rice; 49; Klamath Falls; strangulation, menacing, two counts of harassment, fourth-degree assault; booked and released.
Tazwell Sly-Kugar Garcia; 22; Klamath Falls; first-degree arson, menacing, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, interfere with firefighters; held in lieu of $122,500 bail.
Jason Charles Blofsky, 42, Klamath Falls, unlawful use of a weapon, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
James Bradley Budd; second-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree theft, menacing; held in lieu of $116,000 bail.
Jose Gaspar; 26; Pasco, Wash.; delivery of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance, unlawful manufacture of heroin; booked and released.
Kristina Marie Braden; 38; Klamath Falls; first-degree arson, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
Devin Michael Hilsabeck; 37; Klamath Falls; held without bail.
Theresa Denise McWilliams; 62; Klamath Falls; tampering with a witness, six counts of violation of release agreement, contempt of court; held in lieu of $65,000 bail.
Michael Kevin Mitchell, parole violation, booked and released.
Zachariah Quinn Alston, 31, Klamath Falls, attempt to commit a crime, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Iowa Street, 100 block, assault reported Sunday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Pershing Way, 2700 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Merlin Way, 10300 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Worden Ave./Delta Street, theft reported Sunday night.
Nile Street, 2300 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Bear Flat Road, 1400 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Adams Street, 500 block, theft reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Shasta Way, 2500 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Nevada Ave., 200 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Oregon Ave., 2000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
N Eldorado Ave., 1500 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 254, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Highway 39, MP 2, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Highway 97, MP 281, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.