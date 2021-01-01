Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Junior Mouacheng Yang; 23; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, strangulation; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Armando Zavala; 21; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, first-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Glenridge Way, 5700 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Homedale Road, 5100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Lakeshore Drive, 1800 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
140 E/Kodiak Lane, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 138, MP 94, non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.
Main Street/Center Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday night.
Maywood Drive, 2800 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.