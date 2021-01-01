Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Friday afternoon, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Junior Mouacheng Yang; 23; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, strangulation; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Armando Zavala; 21; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, first-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Glenridge Way, 5700 block, assault reported Thursday evening.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Homedale Road, 5100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Lakeshore Drive, 1800 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.

Crashes

140 E/Kodiak Lane, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.

Highway 138, MP 94, non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.

Main Street/Center Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday night.

Maywood Drive, 2800 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

