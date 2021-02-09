Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday morning, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Daniel James Lee, 30, Bonanza, parole violation, booked and released.
James Harrison Rogers, 37, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Christopher James Luttrell; 26; Bonanza; probation violation, possession of stolen vehicle; held in lieu of $17,500 bail.
DUII
Just Robert Allen Cole; 26; Klamath Falls; DUII, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held without bail.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Martin Street, 600 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Mission Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Frieda Ave., 4400 block, theft reported Monday evening.
S 6th Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Harvard Street, 2400 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Martin Street, 300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Hill Road, 14300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Broyles Ave., 15100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
E Main Street, 1100 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 39, MP 1, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.
39/Matney Way, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 140 W, MP 57, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Silver Lake Road, MP 31, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Marius Drive, 5800 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Main Street, 1100 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
—Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.