Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ronald Roy Smith; 57; Klamath Falls; first-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, parole violation; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Taryn Leanne Wogaman, 27, Klamath Falls, first-degree criminal mistreatment, booked and released.
Jeremy Hannon Cantrell, 45, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Rany Duane Philben; 66; Medford; three counts of third-degree assault, recklessly endangering, felony DUII; held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Pine Street/N 6th Street, assault reported Monday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
N 7th Street, 400 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Sunday night.
N Broad Street, 100 block, burglary reported Sunday night.
Campus Drive, 2400 block, vandalism reported Sunday night.
Crater Lake Parkway/Campus Drive, vandalism reported Sunday night.
S Spring Street, 800 block, theft reported Sunday night.
Homedale Road, 3200 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Lincoln Street, 900 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Tingley Lane, 3900 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
N Wendling Street, 100 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Main Street, 600 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Johnson Ave., 1300 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Silver Squirrel Lane, 31100 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Copperfield Drive, 34100 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Heather Lane, 142200 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Market Street, 2800 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Modoc Point Highway, 39900 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
None reported.