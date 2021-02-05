Klamath County Jail
As of Friday morning, there were 79 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
James Kenneth Acosta, 31, Klamath Falls, three counts of first-degree fail to appear, booked and released.
Scott Jacob Brown; 25; Klamath Falls; first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Trevor Micah Wiley; 29; Medford; four counts of attempt to elude, two counts of reckless driving, two counts of recklessly endangering, attempt to commit a crime, hit and run, resisting arrest; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
DUII
Joshua Leon Hunt, 34, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Judy C Houle, 42, Christmas Valley, booked and released.
Kasey Darrin Persons; 49; Portland; DUII, reckless driving; booked and released.
Assaults
Lindley Way, 2400 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Sprague River Road, 16900 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Stetson Court, 1700 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
S 6th Street, 4700 block, burglary reported Thursday evening.
Kane Street, 1000 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway, 500 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Basin View Drive, 5800 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, 7700 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Upham Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Crescent Ave., 1500 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Modoc Point Highway/Shoshoni Drive, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Hope Street, 1400 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
N Alameda Ave., 1100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
Crescent Cutoff Road, MP 3, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.