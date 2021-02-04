Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 76 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Phillip Benjamin Cooper, 50, Chiloquin, felon in possession of a weapon; booked and released.
Ricky Lee Robertson; 34; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, harassment; booked and released.
Joseph Eugene Maples; 58; Klamath Falls; second-degree assault, harassment; held in lieu of $103,000 bail.
Donovan Todd Clark; 18; Klamath Falls; menacing, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Kaylor Dee Atchley; 35; Sprague River; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, felon in possession of a weapon; booked and released.
DUII
Leonard Raymond Taylor; 48; Klamath Falls; DUII, fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief; held without bail.
Assaults
Bisbee Street/Bristol Ave., assault reported Wednesday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Cannon Ave., 4500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Lowell Street, 600 block, burglary reported Wednesday evening.
66, 11900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Klamath Ave., 600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Joe Wright Road, 1200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Wocus Road, 4800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Clover Creek Road/66, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
N Eldorado Ave., 200 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Radcliffe Ave., 2200 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crater Lkae Parkway/S 6th Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 97, 34300 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Crest Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday evening.
Shasta Way/Gary Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday night.
Southside Expressway/Homedale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 2600 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 140 W, MP 39, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way/Crosby Ave., non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.