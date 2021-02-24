Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 84 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Damien Michael Pemberton, 46, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.
Jason Bradley Theobald; 44; Bend; second-degree theft, second-degree burglary; booked and released.
Stephen Daniel Silva, 69, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Steven William Robinson, 40, Klamath Falls, fugitive from another state, held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
DUII
Sonny Royal Dey, 21, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S Broad Street, 200 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Drazil Road, 20700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Pershing Way, 2400 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Summers Lane, 2900 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
S 8th Street, 300 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Greenspring Drive, 4200 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Crashes
S 6th Street/Wiard Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Southside Expressway/39, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.
Highway 97, MP 267, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street, 3700 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Willow Ave./S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.