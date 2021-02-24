Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 84 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Damien Michael Pemberton, 46, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.

Jason Bradley Theobald; 44; Bend; second-degree theft, second-degree burglary; booked and released.

Stephen Daniel Silva, 69, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Steven William Robinson, 40, Klamath Falls, fugitive from another state, held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

DUII

Sonny Royal Dey, 21, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Assaults

None reported.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

S Broad Street, 200 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Drazil Road, 20700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.

S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.

Pershing Way, 2400 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.

Summers Lane, 2900 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

S 8th Street, 300 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.

Greenspring Drive, 4200 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Crashes

S 6th Street/Wiard Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.

Southside Expressway/39, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.

Highway 97, MP 267, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.

S 6th Street, 3700 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.

Willow Ave./S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.

