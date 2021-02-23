Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 81 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County
Stephen Christopher Strickland; 30; Bonanza; two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of reckless driving, first-degree criminal mischief, attempt to elude police officer, felon in possession of a weapon, four counts of recklessly endangering; booked and released.
Shasheena Charie Jackson, 36, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, held without bail.
Krin Renae Greenwood, 46, Klamath Falls, six counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Martin Street, 200 block, assault reported Monday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Biehn Street, 2100 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
Ground Squirrel Drive, 7900 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
Sprague River Road, 14900 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Orchard Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Monday night.
Burlwood Drive, 11800 block, theft reported Monday night.
Derby Street, 1500 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Chukkar Drive, 1500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Shasta Way, 3100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Adams Street, 1200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Mitchell Street, 500 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Avalon Street, 2900 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
140 E/Ground Squirrel Drive, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
California Ave., 900 block, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.
S 6th Street/Klamath Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 140 W, MP 36, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
—Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.