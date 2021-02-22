Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Monday afternoon, there were 76 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Bambi Vera Lee Ann Garcia, 41, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Timothy Ellis Jackson; 29; Klamath Falls; parole violation, false info to police officer; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Shawncey Letrell Smith; 37; Huntsville, Ala.; fourth-degree assault, assault public safety officer; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Tyson Earl Porter; first-degree burglary, two counts of attempt to commit a crime, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, possess burglars tools, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $56,000 bail.

Ivan Allen Fernandez; 23; Chiloquin; first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

David Garcia; 32; no location listed; second-degree assault, menacing, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree use of a stun gun/tear gas/mace, first-degree kidnapping, strangulation, first-degree rape, three counts of tampering with a witness; held in lieu of $375,000 bail.

Christopher Allen Coon; 37; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Christopher Scott Faith, 30, Gilchrist, second-degree assault, held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

DUII

None reported.

