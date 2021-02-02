Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 83 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Melissa Marie Grove, 37, Bonanza, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Matthew Carlton Drake; 20; Bonanza; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude police officer, reckless driving, recklessly endangering; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Daryle Dean Colbert; 38; Klamath Falls; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Alejandro Jacobo Garcia; 30; Klamath Falls; first-degree forgery, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card; held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Godowa Springs Road, 31700 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
140 E, 61200 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Wocus Road, 4800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Summers Lane, 4100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
N 10th Street, 100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Lukes Road, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way/Southside Bypass, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.
—Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.