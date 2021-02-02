Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 83 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Melissa Marie Grove, 37, Bonanza, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Matthew Carlton Drake; 20; Bonanza; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude police officer, reckless driving, recklessly endangering; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Daryle Dean Colbert; 38; Klamath Falls; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Alejandro Jacobo Garcia; 30; Klamath Falls; first-degree forgery, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card; held without bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Godowa Springs Road, 31700 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

140 E, 61200 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

Wocus Road, 4800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Summers Lane, 4100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.

N 10th Street, 100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Lukes Road, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Crashes

Washburn Way/Southside Bypass, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

