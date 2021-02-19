Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 70 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Elizabeth Marie Albertson, 28, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Joe Robert Dane; 50; Klamath Falls; second-degree burglary, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, second-degree theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Samuel David Rank, 38, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.
Anthony Scott Rasdal, 31, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Sandena Marie Chavez, 37, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Michael Frank Banuelos, 46, Klamath Falls, three counts of violation of release agreement, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Albert Ed Martin; 37; Klamath Falls; first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, tampering with evidence; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Jason Wade Carson; 33; Klamath Falls; felon in possession of a weapon, parole violation; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
Michael James Foster, 31, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
—Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.