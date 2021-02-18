Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 74 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Graham Scott Harvey; 41; Crescent; attempt to elude police officer, three counts of criminal driving while suspended/revoked, failure to appear-bench warrant; booked and released.
Terry Dean Cavan, 61, Sherridan, parole violation, booked and released.
Colby Hugh Walker, 33, Klamath Falls, strangulation, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Trent Lee Johnson, 34, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
97 N, 5200 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Harpold Road/S Poe Valley Road, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Hammer Street, 3000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Spring Trail Court, 39300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2700 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
O’Neil Drive, 29900 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Wall Street, 1700 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Washington Street, 200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Wasco Ave., 200 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Hill Road, 16200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Klamath Ave./S 7th Street, crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Hilyard Ave., 3900 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Highway 140 W, MP 33, crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 275, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 39, MP 11, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 140 W, MP 61, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Patterson Street/Peck Drive, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Main Street/N Laguna Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
N Poe Valley Road, MP 5, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Old Fort Road/Collman Dairy Road, non-injury crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Pine Street/N 5th Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
—Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.