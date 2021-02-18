Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 74 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Graham Scott Harvey; 41; Crescent; attempt to elude police officer, three counts of criminal driving while suspended/revoked, failure to appear-bench warrant; booked and released.

Terry Dean Cavan, 61, Sherridan, parole violation, booked and released.

Colby Hugh Walker, 33, Klamath Falls, strangulation, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Trent Lee Johnson, 34, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

97 N, 5200 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Harpold Road/S Poe Valley Road, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.

Hammer Street, 3000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.

Spring Trail Court, 39300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

S 6th Street, 2700 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.

O’Neil Drive, 29900 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.

Wall Street, 1700 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.

Washington Street, 200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Wasco Ave., 200 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.

Hill Road, 16200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Crashes

Klamath Ave./S 7th Street, crash reported Wednesday afternoon.

Hilyard Ave., 3900 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.

Highway 140 W, MP 33, crash reported Thursday morning.

Highway 97, MP 275, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.

Highway 39, MP 11, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.

Highway 140 W, MP 61, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.

Patterson Street/Peck Drive, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.

Main Street/N Laguna Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.

N Poe Valley Road, MP 5, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.

Old Fort Road/Collman Dairy Road, non-injury crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.

Pine Street/N 5th Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

