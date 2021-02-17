Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Brandy Marie Feeback; 28; Klamath Falls; first-degree aggravated theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, identity theft; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Jeremy Hannon Cantrell, 45, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Vernon John Norwest; 46; Klamath Falls; probation violation, seven counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.