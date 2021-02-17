Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Brandy Marie Feeback; 28; Klamath Falls; first-degree aggravated theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, identity theft; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Jeremy Hannon Cantrell, 45, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Vernon John Norwest; 46; Klamath Falls; probation violation, seven counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

DUII

None reported.

