Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 81 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Daniel Lee Adams; 50; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/witness by minor child, strangulation; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Eric Christpher Rangel, 39, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Marcos Antonio Guzman; 23; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit crime, two counts of unlawful entry into motor vehicle, two counts of fraudulent use of credit card, twenty-five counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, second-degree theft; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Rick Wayne Blanchard; 30; Klamath Falls; parole violation, unauthorized use of motor vehicle; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Brett Alan Steagall; 29; Klamath Falls; second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, possession of schedule I controlled substance; held in lieu of $75,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Bartlett Ave., 4400 block, assault reported Sunday night.
Miller Ave., 5300 block, assault reported Monday morning.
N Alameda Ave., 1100 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 4100 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
N 8th Street, 500 block, vandalism reported Sunday night.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday night.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, burglary reported Sunday night.
Homedale Road, 1000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 216, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
Foothills Blvd., 4500 block, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 46, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Malone Road, 22900 block, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Tingley Lane/Southside Expressway, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
