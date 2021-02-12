Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Christopher James Luttrell; 26; Bonanza; probation violation, possess stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Joaquine Herrera; 50; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, strangulation; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Francisco Garcia Torres; 38; Boardman, Ore.; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of delivery of schedule II controlled substance, unlawful possession of cocaine, possession of schedule II controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, carry concealed/possess firearm; booked and released.
Micky Lee Tomasini; 71; Kingman, Ariz.; parole violation, held without bail.
Talisa Lynn Rodriguez; 30; Klamath Falls; two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, possess burglar’s tools, two counts of first-degree theft, unlawful entry into motor vehicle; booked and released.
Jamie Oren Delaney; 40; Eugene; nine counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts of probation violation; held in lieu of $95,000 bail.
DUII
Gordon Blaine Meyers, 21, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Hawthorne Street, 500 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Corvallis Street, 2900 block, assault reported Thursday night.
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Mortimer Street, 200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Eberlein Ave., 2000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Shasta Way, 3300 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Washburn Way, 2900 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
66, 16800 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 2700 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Bisbee Street, 3400 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Malhuer Street, 33100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
S Alameda Ve., 1300 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 213, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday night.
Highway 97, MP 244, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Elliott Road/Cheyne Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
—Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.