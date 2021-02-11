Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday morning, there were 81 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Randy Joe Pealer, 40, Bend, three counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Robert Andrew Peet, 32, Klamath Falls, eight counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
S 6th Street, 3400 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
Homedale Road, 3900 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
S Spring Street, 400 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Owens Street, 900 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Garden Ave., 2400 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Elk Lane, 34600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Hilyard Ave., 4000 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way, 3400 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Piaute Drive, 29200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Patterson Street/Simmers Ave., theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Taylor Road/Hill Road, crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crater Lake Parkway/Eberlein Ave., non-injury crash reported Wednesday night.
97 N/Oregon Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 253, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street/Kane Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 140 E, MP 11, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.