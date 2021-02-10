Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 82 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Albert Elias Benavidez; 31; Klamath Falls; possess prohibited firearm, felon in possession of a weapon, alter identification of firearms, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Michelle Renee Gallardo, 50, Klamath Falls, first-degree burglary, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Christopher Allen Remillard, 30, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Elisabeth Grace Jones; 41; Klamath Falls; parole violation, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Pine Street/N 7th Street, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Keno Worden Road, 19700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Main Street, 100 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Quarry Street, 3200 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Leroy Street, 2000 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Onyx Ave., 6100 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way/Crosby Ave., non-injury crash reported Tuesday night.
E Main Street, 500 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 2500 block, crash reported Wednesday afternoon.