Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Gabriel David-Allen Washington, 23, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Melissa Marie Grove, 37, Bonanza, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Emerald Street, 3500 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2500 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way, 700 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Altamont Drive, 3300 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Gracies Road, 14700 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday night.
S 6th Street, 5100 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Homedale Road, 5100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 215, non-injury crash reported Sunday night.
Highway 97, MP 226, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
Highway 97, MP 207, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Highway 58, MP 82, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.