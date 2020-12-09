Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday morning, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Christopher Michael Bispham, 31, Bonanza, three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, booked and released.

Thomas Edwin Grisby; 60; Klamath Falls; first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse; held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Kyla Diane Belcher; 33; Klamath Falls; unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft; booked and released.

Nathaniel John Little, 42, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.

DUII

Jody Russell Voss; 46; Klamath Falls; DUII, second-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.

Nathan Lee Post, 36, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Assaults

None reported.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Johnson Ave., 1500 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.

S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.

Abilene Ave., 2000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.

Wall Street, 1700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

140 E, 21300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

Gary Street, 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

Harpold Road, 7600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

S 7th Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.

Crashes

Shasta Way/Homedale Road, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.

Highway 140 W, MP 38, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.

140w/Orindale, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.

N Laguna Street, 100 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.

Shasta Way/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.

Highway 58, MP 77, crash reported Wednesday morning.

Sprague River Road, MP 10, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags