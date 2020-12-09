Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday morning, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Christopher Michael Bispham, 31, Bonanza, three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, booked and released.
Thomas Edwin Grisby; 60; Klamath Falls; first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse; held in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Kyla Diane Belcher; 33; Klamath Falls; unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft; booked and released.
Nathaniel John Little, 42, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
DUII
Jody Russell Voss; 46; Klamath Falls; DUII, second-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.
Nathan Lee Post, 36, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Johnson Ave., 1500 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Abilene Ave., 2000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Wall Street, 1700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
140 E, 21300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Gary Street, 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Harpold Road, 7600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 7th Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Shasta Way/Homedale Road, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 140 W, MP 38, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
140w/Orindale, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
N Laguna Street, 100 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.
Shasta Way/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.
Highway 58, MP 77, crash reported Wednesday morning.
Sprague River Road, MP 10, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.