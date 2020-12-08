Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 84 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Jacob Clinton Windham; 34; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing; held in lieu of $17,500 bail.

Devin Michael Hilsabeck, 37, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Main Street, 70 block, assault reported Monday night.

S Broad Street, 200 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.

Harpold Road, 22100 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Burns Street, 1900 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

E Main Street, 900 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

Thornberry Loop, 1600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

S 6th Street, 6600 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.

Washburn Way, 6600 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.

Fulton Street, 300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

97 N, 5300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Summers Lane, 1500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags