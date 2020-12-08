Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 84 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jacob Clinton Windham; 34; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing; held in lieu of $17,500 bail.
Devin Michael Hilsabeck, 37, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Main Street, 70 block, assault reported Monday night.
S Broad Street, 200 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Harpold Road, 22100 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Burns Street, 1900 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
E Main Street, 900 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Thornberry Loop, 1600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 6600 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Washburn Way, 6600 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Fulton Street, 300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
97 N, 5300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Summers Lane, 1500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.