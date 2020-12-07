Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 83 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Thomas Walter Anderson; 54; Klamath Falls; first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, threaten/extort; held in lieu of $265,000 bail.
Misty Blu Postlethwait; 32; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm, carry concealed; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Guy Melinc Kasper; 46; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, interfere with making a report; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Stephen Perry Villanpado, 27, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Alva Ave., 3500 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
La Habra Way, 3600 block, assault reported Sunday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Main Street, 1400 block, vandalism reported Sunday evening.
Crosby Ave., 3200 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Laurel Street, 1000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
97 N, 137800 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Altamont Drive, 2700 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
97 N, 46000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Main Street/N 4th Street, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Lindley Way, 2400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Harpold Road, 6100 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday afternoon.
Clover Creek Road, MP 9, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday afternoon.
S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Sunday evening.
Oregon Ave./97 N, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Madison Street/Independence Ave., non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Highway 97, MP 277, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
Sprague River Road, MP 3, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
Clover Creek Road, MP 5, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.