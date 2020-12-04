Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 82 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ashley Nicole Baker, 26, Klamath Falls, first-degree criminal mischief, booked and released.
Ryanne Lynn McKnight; 39; Klamath Falls; first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree assault, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault, threaten/extort; held in lieu of $265,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
S 7th Street, 300 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Laverne Ave., 4800 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Main Street, 200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Coronado Way, 3700 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Wocus road, 4800 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Barnes Way, 3300 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Mortimer Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Tingley Lane, 11800 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Home Ave./Division Street, theft reported Friday morning.
Wasco Ave., 200 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
N Poe Valley Road, 20600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
High Street, 300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Merganser Road, 12000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
Westside Road/Sevenmile Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday evening.
Highway 140 E, MP 44, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.