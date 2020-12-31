Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Fred Guerrero; 35; Klamath Falls; second-degree burglary, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, second-degree theft; booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
N 5th Street, 300 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
140 E, 21300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 8th Street, 300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Addison Street, 500 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 5300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Cross Road, 6300 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Biehn Street, 2800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Lincoln Street, 900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
N Highway 97, 3800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 227, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 174, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Highway 58, MP 68, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Loma Linda Drive/Bella vista Loop, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Crescent Cutoff Road, MP 7, non-injury crash reported Wednesday night.
Highway 97, MP 246, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway/S 6th Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.