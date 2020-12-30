Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 84 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Gary Allen Drake, 50, Klamath Falls, strangulation, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Anette Marie Hill, 54, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.
Andrew Stuki Mika, 35, Oregon City, parole violation, held without bail.
Jacob Jay Varize; 24; no location listed; felon in possession of a weapon, parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Bernadette Catherine Nazar, 24, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 4700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Hilyard Ave., 3900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Doty Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Swisher Road, 15700 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Jeffery Lane, 2100 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Market Street, 300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Miller Ave., 3900 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Summers Lane, 5100 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
California Ave., 800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 6400 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 140 W, MP 34, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 138, MP 94, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.