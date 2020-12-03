Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday morning, there were 86 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

None reported.

DUII

Patrick Michael Mantanona, 45, Malin, booked and released.

James Lawrence Stratton; 37; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving; booked and released.

Assaults

None reported.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Highway 66, MP 48, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.

Gary Street, 2000 block, theft reported Wednesday night.

S 6th Street, 5400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Hilyard Ave., 4000 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Hope Street, 2900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

N 10th Street, 700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Crashes

Pine Street/N 9th Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.

Lakeshore Drive/Lynnewood Blvd., non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.

Washburn Way, 2900 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.

Shasta Way, 6700 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.

140 W/Greensprings Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.

