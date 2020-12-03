Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday morning, there were 86 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
None reported.
DUII
Patrick Michael Mantanona, 45, Malin, booked and released.
James Lawrence Stratton; 37; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving; booked and released.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Highway 66, MP 48, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Gary Street, 2000 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
S 6th Street, 5400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Hilyard Ave., 4000 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Hope Street, 2900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
N 10th Street, 700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Pine Street/N 9th Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Lakeshore Drive/Lynnewood Blvd., non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 2900 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way, 6700 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
140 W/Greensprings Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.