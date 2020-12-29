Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 77 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

John Andrew Zierke; 29; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Steven Raymond Heckenlively, 35, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Joy Yvonne Aschoff, 53, Klamath Falls, identity theft, booked and released.

DUII

Joseph Abraham Allen; 32; Chiloquin; felony DUII, criminal driving while suspended/revoked; held without bail.

Assaults

None reported.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Old Fort Road, 100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

S 6th street, 3500 block, theft reported Monday evening.

S 6th Street, 2300 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.

S Chiloquin Drive, 300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Hilyard Ave., 3900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

N 5th Street, 300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Crashes

Crescent Cutoff Road, MP 1, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.

Highway 140 E, MP 50, non-injury crash reported Monday night.

Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.

Veterans Park, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.

S Laguna Street, 200 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.

Highway 140 W, MP 33, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

