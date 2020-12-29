Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 77 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
John Andrew Zierke; 29; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Steven Raymond Heckenlively, 35, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Joy Yvonne Aschoff, 53, Klamath Falls, identity theft, booked and released.
DUII
Joseph Abraham Allen; 32; Chiloquin; felony DUII, criminal driving while suspended/revoked; held without bail.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Old Fort Road, 100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th street, 3500 block, theft reported Monday evening.
S 6th Street, 2300 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
S Chiloquin Drive, 300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Hilyard Ave., 3900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
N 5th Street, 300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Crescent Cutoff Road, MP 1, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 140 E, MP 50, non-injury crash reported Monday night.
Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Veterans Park, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
S Laguna Street, 200 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 140 W, MP 33, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.