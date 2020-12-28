Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Steven Kenneth Davis; five counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, second-degree theft, felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $32,500 bail.
Ronnie Wayne Cline, 24, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Joshua Buddy Bagwell, 41, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
James Harrison Rogers, 37, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S Broad Street, 500 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, 1000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Running Y Road, 5400 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Godowa Springs Road, 29100 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
E Langell Valley Road, 9700 block, theft reported Monday morning.
S Alameda Ave., 600 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Buckaroo Court, 145600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Sprague River Road, MP 6, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday afternoon.
Bliss Road, MP 3, non-injury crash reported Sunday afternoon.
Washurn Way/Chambers Lane, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday afternoon.
Washburn Way/Southside Bypass, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday evening.
140E/Sprague River Road, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street/Madison Street, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.