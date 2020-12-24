Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday morning, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Graham Scott Harvey; 41; Crescent; attempt to elude police officer, criminal driving while suspended/revoked; booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Crest Street, 3200 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
W Front Street, 100 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Shasta Way, 3300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Swan Court, 6400 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Balsam Drive, 5600 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Eberlein Ave., 2800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2900 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Main Street, 136300 block, burglary reported Wednesday night.
Riverside Drive, 1900 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
S 6th Street, 5400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Homedale Road, 2800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Crashes
S 6th Street/Avalon Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Martin Street, 200 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Highway 58, MP 62, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Main Street/N Laguna Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.