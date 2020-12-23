Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 75 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Bradley Darin Anderson, 20, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Derrik Dennis Mark Hayden; 28; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit crime, second-degree online sexual corruption of child (two counts), first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, private indecency, endangering welfare of minor; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Jerick Michael Collins-Fly, 28, Klamath Falls, fugitive from other state, held without bail.
DUII
None.
Assaults
Main Street, 1400 block, fight reported Tuesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Esplanade Ave., 1400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Addison Street, 300 block, theft reported Monday evening.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Gary Street, 1800 block, vandalism reported Monday evening.
Dahlia Street, 100 block, burglary reported Monday evening.
Washburn Way, 1900 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Shasta Way, 5700 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Main Street, 1700 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
White Ave., 2400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Collisions
Klamath Ave., 500 block, accident reported Monday evening.
Highway 97, MP 217, accident reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 196, accident reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 222, accident reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 176, accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
—Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.