Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 77 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Austin James Glass, 18, Klamath Falls, drug court sanction, held without bail.
Fabian Martin Zepeda, 28, Klamath Falls, eight counts of encourage child sex abuse, held in lieu of $200,000 bail.
DUII
David Garhart Deardorff, 63, Chiloquin, booked and released.
Alex James Remstedt; 19; Klamath Falls; DUII, criminal driving while suspended/revoked; booked and released.
Chance Screaming Eagle Wilson, 28, Klamath Falls; booked and released.
Assaults
Arthur Street, 1900 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
High Street, 070 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
N Broad Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Oregon Ave., 2200 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Shasta Way, 5500 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
140 E, 7700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Main Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 140 W, MP 44, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Clevland Ave., 4300 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 138, MP 94, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street/Homedale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Altamont Drive, 2900 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3700 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 140 W, MP 35, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.