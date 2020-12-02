Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 88 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jimmy Clayton Borah, 31, Klamath Falls, first-degree criminal mistreatment, booked and released.
Shea Gutierrez; 37; Beatty; strangulation, two counts of harassment, two counts of interfere with making a report; held in lieu of $31,000 bail.
DUII
Soheyaga-Aks Mooway Harrington; 38; Chiloquin; DUII, recklessly endangering, reckless driving; booked and released.
Ariel Chandell Sears, 29, Klamath Falls, booked and released.