Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday morning, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Derek Eldred Derry; 34; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit a crime, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering, felon in possession of a weapon, menacing, pointing a firearm at another; held without bail.
Evan Michael Spohr, 38, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.
Cody Lawrence Dupont; 36; Big Bear; unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering, felon in possession of a weapon, menacing, parole violation; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
DUII
Thomas Dewayne Reif; 27; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree official misconduct; booked and released.