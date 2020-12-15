Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday morning, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Derek Eldred Derry; 34; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit a crime, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering, felon in possession of a weapon, menacing, pointing a firearm at another; held without bail.

Evan Michael Spohr, 38, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.

Cody Lawrence Dupont; 36; Big Bear; unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering, felon in possession of a weapon, menacing, parole violation; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

DUII

Thomas Dewayne Reif; 27; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree official misconduct; booked and released.

