Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Gary Don Johnson; 39; Klamath Falls; first-degree kidnapping, possession of methamphetamine, supplying contraband, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, menacing, harassment; held in lieu of $143,000 bail.
Elias George Samson, 23, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Matthew Carlton Drake; 20; Klamath Falls; three counts of unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possess stolen vehicle, attempt to elude police officer, unlawful possession of heroin, first-degree theft, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of third-degree theft, three counts of second-degree theft; held in lieu of $84,500 bail.
Phillip Jesse Belcher; 36; Klamath Falls; first-degree aggravated theft, second-degree theft, carry concealed/possess firearm, possess stolen vehicle; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Rachel Samantha Fick, 37, Klamath Falls, second-degree assault, held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Highway 97, MP 238, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Holabird, 2000 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 2800 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Washburn Way, 700 block, theft reported Sunday night.
Shasta Way, 2500 block, theft reported Sunday night.
Miller Ave., 5200 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Pine Street, 1000 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Fulton Street, 400 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Wocus Road, 4800 block, theft reported Monday morning.
S Broad Street, 800 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
Golden Trail, 7400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Madison Street/Bryant Ave., theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 209, crash reported Sunday evening.
Highway 97, MP 239, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday evening.
Highway 66, MP 56, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Highway 97, MP 269, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
Highway 97, MP 224, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
Highway 97, MP 194, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.