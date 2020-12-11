Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ceasar Gilbert Segoviano, 51, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.
Jessie Wade Charles Millet; 33; Klamath Falls; two counts criminal driving suspended/revoked, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, first-degree criminal mistreatment, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Stuart James Barnett; 35; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin, second-degree theft; booked and released.
Johnny Carlos Young, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jeremy Hannon Cantrell, 45, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Gregory Elwood Cox, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
DUII
Anette Cheri Dill, 28, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
S 6th Street, 2700 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Altamont Drive, 4300 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
E Ash Street, 400 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Arthur Street, 1700 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Home Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Wantland Ave., 2300 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
McClellan Drive/Eberlein Ave., theft reported Friday morning.
140 E, 8000 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Bryant Ave./Patterson Street, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Laverne Ave., 2900 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
N 3rd Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street/Madison Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 239, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Fargo Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 239, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Clover Creek Road, MP 8, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4600 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.