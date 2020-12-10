Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
None reported.
DUII
Justin Jasper Jackson, 29, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive, 4200 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Conestoga Road, 152000 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Wasco Ave./Palmer Street, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Stweart Court, 4600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Mclean Street, 300 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Shasta Way, 4000 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Tingley Lane, 6600 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Diamond Street, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 5500 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Wiard Street, 2800 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street/140 E, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Tingley Lane/DelFatti Lane, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.