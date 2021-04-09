Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 90 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Leah Rose Tieman, 40, Klamath Falls, violation of release agreement, booked and released.
Joshua Wolf Haynes; 25; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of attempt to elude, probation violation; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Tina Marie Pickering; 28; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Rudolph Gordon Zierke; 49; Chiloquin; first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual penetration; booked and released.
Zachary Chase Brennan; 25; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit a crime, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree kidnapping, parole violation, second-degree assault, strangulation, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Sheena E Garcia; 35; Klamath Falls; first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
Timothy Ray Rice, 50, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Edgar Noe Pena-Garcia; 29; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Daniel James Lee; 31; Bonanza; parole violation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, seven counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
DUII
Teresa Lynn Erickson; 51; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving; booked and released.
Alger Wayne Jackson, 40, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Jessica Lauren Lodinsky, 33, Malin, booked and released.
Izabela Mariya Tezanos, 20, Klamath Falls, booked and released.