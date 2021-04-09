Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Friday afternoon, there were 90 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Leah Rose Tieman, 40, Klamath Falls, violation of release agreement, booked and released.

Joshua Wolf Haynes; 25; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of attempt to elude, probation violation; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

Tina Marie Pickering; 28; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.

Rudolph Gordon Zierke; 49; Chiloquin; first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual penetration; booked and released.

Zachary Chase Brennan; 25; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit a crime, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree kidnapping, parole violation, second-degree assault, strangulation, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Sheena E Garcia; 35; Klamath Falls; first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.

Timothy Ray Rice, 50, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Edgar Noe Pena-Garcia; 29; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Daniel James Lee; 31; Bonanza; parole violation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, seven counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

DUII

Teresa Lynn Erickson; 51; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving; booked and released.

Alger Wayne Jackson, 40, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Jessica Lauren Lodinsky, 33, Malin, booked and released.

Izabela Mariya Tezanos, 20, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

