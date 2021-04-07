Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 91 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Chad Edward Alston, 29, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.
DUII
Erick Melgoza-Mendez, 34, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Suzan Eilene Molyneux, 64, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
William Douglas Geddes, 36, Merrill, booked and released.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Vine Ave., 2100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.
Cleveland Ave., 4300 block, burglary reported Tuesday night.
Highway 140 E, MP 16, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Harbor Isles Blvd., 1100 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Main Street, 400 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Spring Lake Road/Cross Road, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Oak Ave., 800 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
California Ave., 800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street/Lark Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Madison Street/Shasta Way, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Foothills Blvd/Homedale Road, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.
140 E/39, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2700 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.