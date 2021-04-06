Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Chad Edward Alston, 29, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

S Rogers Street, 300 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.

Wilson Road, 24200 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Pershing Way, 3000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

W Chocktoot Street, 200 block, burglary reported Monday evening.

Villa Drive, 5500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

E Main Street/Main Street, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.

Patricia Lane, 16500 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.

Homedale Road, 4700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Crashes

Highway 97, MP 176, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.

Lytton Street, 600 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.

S 6th Street, 4300 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

