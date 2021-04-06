Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Chad Edward Alston, 29, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
S Rogers Street, 300 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Wilson Road, 24200 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Pershing Way, 3000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
W Chocktoot Street, 200 block, burglary reported Monday evening.
Villa Drive, 5500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
E Main Street/Main Street, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Patricia Lane, 16500 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Homedale Road, 4700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 176, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.
Lytton Street, 600 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.