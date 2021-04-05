Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 98 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jon Loren Wilkinson, 45, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Ivan Arellano Vazquez, 27, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
James Austin Forrest Craddock; 19; Dorris; two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sexual penetration, two counts of first-degree sex abuse, two counts of contribute to the sexual delinquency of a minor; held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Joshua Wolf Haynes; 25; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of attempt to elude, probation violation; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Steven James Moore, 53, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.
Floyd Alejandro Munoz; 21; Klamath Falls; menacing, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Krystaynia Lee Aguinaga, 34. Klamath Falls, third-degree assault, booked and released.
Jose Martin Garcia, 30, Klamath Falls, third-degree assault, booked and released.
Benjamin Christpher Sorenson, 39, Klamath Falls, two counts of violation of release agreement, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Wilson Road, 24200 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street/Washburn Way, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Merganser Road, 11100 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Foothills Blvd., 2600 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Bunn Road, 7800 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Crest Street, 2200 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Timbermill Drive, 200 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway, 100 block, theft reported Monday morning.
N 8th Street, 500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Arthur Street, 2100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
N Alameda Ave., 1100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Oregon Ave., 2000 block, non-injury crash reported Sunday afternoon.
39, 13000 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.