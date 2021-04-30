Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 88 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Marcus Joseph Horn; 33; Bly; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, harassment, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, failure to register as a sex offender; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Elias George Samson; 23; Klamath Falls; parole violation, resisting arrest, four counts first-degree criminal trespass, three counts of third-degree theft, interfere with a police officer; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Alyssa Nicole King; 30; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
DUII
Justin Riley Guy, 27, Klamath Falls, booked and released.