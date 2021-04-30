Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Friday afternoon, there were 88 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Marcus Joseph Horn; 33; Bly; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, harassment, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, failure to register as a sex offender; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Elias George Samson; 23; Klamath Falls; parole violation, resisting arrest, four counts first-degree criminal trespass, three counts of third-degree theft, interfere with a police officer; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Alyssa Nicole King; 30; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

DUII

Justin Riley Guy, 27, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

