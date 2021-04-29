Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 88 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Tina Marie Fonesca, 41, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Keona Elise Emary, 26, Klamath Falls, first-degree forgery, booked and released.
DUII
Felix Solorsano Fuentes, 18, Beatty, booked and released.
Cecil Ray Collins Jr., 58, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assault
Sturdivant Ave., 5200 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Darrow Ave., 2500 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Crest Street, 3200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
Wantland Ave., 2000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
Main Street, 200 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street/Summers Lane, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Torrey Street, 500 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
97 N, 3800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Sargent Ave., 1600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Thrall Street, 2100 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
High Street, 100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
McClellan Drive, 1400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Sprague River Road, MP 29, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
66, 8800 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street/Hope Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Prospect Street/Upham Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
