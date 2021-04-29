Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 88 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Tina Marie Fonesca, 41, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Keona Elise Emary, 26, Klamath Falls, first-degree forgery, booked and released.

DUII

Felix Solorsano Fuentes, 18, Beatty, booked and released.

Cecil Ray Collins Jr., 58, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Assault

Sturdivant Ave., 5200 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Darrow Ave., 2500 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.

Crest Street, 3200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.

Wantland Ave., 2000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.

Main Street, 200 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.

S 6th Street/Summers Lane, vandalism reported Thursday morning.

Torrey Street, 500 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.

97 N, 3800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Sargent Ave., 1600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Thrall Street, 2100 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.

High Street, 100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

McClellan Drive, 1400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Crashes

Sprague River Road, MP 29, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.

66, 8800 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.

S 6th Street/Hope Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.

Prospect Street/Upham Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags