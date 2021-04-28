Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Latasha Lynn Jackson; 30; Klamath Falls; first-degree forgery, identity theft; booked and released.

Tyse Gordon Dodds, 42, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.

Travis Lane Scissons, 34, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.

Taylor Katelynn Staffler, 21, Klamath Falls, assault a public safety officer, booked and released.

Antonio Rodriguez, 35, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation, held without bail.

Bobbie Sue Kramer; 42; Klamath Falls; first-degree criminal mistreatment, two counts of fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held without bail.

Bradley Dean Zimmer; 52; Peoria, Ariz.; two counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree rape, fourth-degree assault, tampering with a witness, harassment, failure to appear; held without bail.

Marcus Joseph Horn; 33; Bly; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to register as a sex offender, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Kayla Renee McMullen; 24; Vancouver, Wash.; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, violation of a restraining order; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Tevin Chase Scott, 29, Boise, probation violation, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

DUII

Jose Antonio Zambrano-Cobian, 44, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags