Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Latasha Lynn Jackson; 30; Klamath Falls; first-degree forgery, identity theft; booked and released.
Tyse Gordon Dodds, 42, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.
Travis Lane Scissons, 34, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.
Taylor Katelynn Staffler, 21, Klamath Falls, assault a public safety officer, booked and released.
Antonio Rodriguez, 35, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation, held without bail.
Bobbie Sue Kramer; 42; Klamath Falls; first-degree criminal mistreatment, two counts of fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held without bail.
Bradley Dean Zimmer; 52; Peoria, Ariz.; two counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree rape, fourth-degree assault, tampering with a witness, harassment, failure to appear; held without bail.
Marcus Joseph Horn; 33; Bly; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to register as a sex offender, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Kayla Renee McMullen; 24; Vancouver, Wash.; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, violation of a restraining order; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Tevin Chase Scott, 29, Boise, probation violation, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
DUII
Jose Antonio Zambrano-Cobian, 44, Klamath Falls, booked and released.