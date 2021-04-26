Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 97 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Vernon John Norwest, 46, Klamath Falls, eight counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held without bail.
Marilyn Kay Calhoun, 57, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Neal Edward Harris; 35; Chiloquin; first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Andrew Michael Everton; 28; Portland; fugitive from another state, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, strangulation; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Charles Cody Taylor; 35; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of recklessly endangering; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
N Broad Street, 100 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
N 5th Street, 300 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Shasta Way/Etna Street, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Kelsey Lane, 2100 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Washburn Way, 2800 block, vandalism reported Sunday evening.
Garden Ave., 2500 block, vandalism reported Sunday night.
Oregon Pines Road/Tableland Road, theft reported Sunday night.
N Eldorado Ave., 800 block, burglary reported Sunday night.
Hawthorne Street, 500 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Tingley Lane, 11800 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Lincoln Street, 900 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Airway Drive, 6800 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Crashes
Highway 58, MP 75, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5100 block, non-injury crash reported Sunday afternoon.
Sprague River Road/Sprague River Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday evening.
97 N/Willis Lane, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday evening.
Highway 97, MP 176, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday evening.
Madison Street, 2300 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday evening.
State Line Road/Malin Siding Road, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.